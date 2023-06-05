DHL is committed in promoting cycling – Serigne Ndanck Mbaye

The CEO of DHL Global forwarding for West Africa and Country head, Mr. Serigne Ndanck Mbaye has stated that his outfit is keen on promoting Ghana cycling.

According to him, the sport is a healthy way of commuting which falls under their values across the world.

He made the disclosure in an interview with this reporter during the World Cycling Day event organized by the Ghana Cycling Federation in partnership with Blackderry, Rotary Club Accra-Kanda and Empower Playgrounds on Friday, 2nd June, 2023 in Accra.

“We have a lot of values and one of them is “Go Green” which is to really provide a clean environment, so whenever we see anything that aligns with our values we support and cycling is one of them,” he said.

Serigne Ndanck Mbaye also reiterated the need for Ghanaians and corperate entities to support the sport.

Adding that his outfit would provide it’s valued platforms to support the worthy ideas of the Ghana Cycling Federation in the promotion the sport.

“The event is another way to promote cycling in the communities and so no matter the age, everybody can participate.

“We partnered the GCF to organize the “Tour Du Ghana” some days ago and DHL Global forwarding was there. We were part of the sponsors and because those values are extremely what we believe in and proud to support them and we will always support them,” he said.