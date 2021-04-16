‘The Persistent’, the 11 – track set – his second studio album – sees him calling on some of the biggest names in music.

The project, exclusively produced by himself Gideon Alorgbey.

Ghanaian prolific DJ featured African talents like Ghanaian vocalists Wendy Shay, Fameye, Nina Richie, Malcolm Nuna, Unyx and FRD, Nigerian stars ; Ice Prince, Airboy, Jay Bagz, DNA, ilblackibeat and Dicey , French rapper and vocalist Rapper ; Cheezy, Abouh Mala and East African music sensation, Eddy Kenzo.

DJ Sly described the vision of the Persistent as the fearless motivation that drives him to success. The album which is about his journey in life explained how he struggled to get recognition but he never gave up on his dreams and took the struggles as motivation.