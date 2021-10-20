Dodi-Mempeasem E.P Primary School block rips off

A severe rainstorm accompanied by thunder and strong wind has ripped-off the six-unit classroom block housing the pupils of Dodi-Mempeasem Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Primary School in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

The classroom block, which was constructed by the Pencils of Promise (POP), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) some four years ago to house the kindergarten (KG), lower and upper primary pupils, had its entire structure ripped off by the rainstorm on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Mr. Maxwell Dah, an Assistant Headteacher of the School, told to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) when the Reporter visited the school that, the pupils of the lower and upper Primary were currently studying in a dilapidated old school structure, which was on the verge of collapsing, while the KG pupils were studying in the E.P Church Chapel.

Mr. Dah said the situation was affecting teaching and learning, since they have to combine the classes for lack of space.

He appealed to the Kadjebi District Assembly, NGOs and benevolent organisations to help re-roof the classroom block, for a conducive teaching and learning environment.

Mr. Wilson Sapato Agbanyo, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), said the Assembly would do well to re-roof the edifice for academic work to resume.

Mr. Agbanyo, who together with the District Works Engineer visited the scene to assess the extent of damage, said education was his topmost priority, so would do everything within his power to put the structure back in place.