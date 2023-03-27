Does Athletics (Track and Field) Pay?

.. Know how much athletes make at biggest track meets
When Jamaican sprinter, Asafa Powell came to Ghana, he said young people can make it in other sports disciplines like Athletics, and not only football.
Our research has revealed that Track and Field athletes earn big at major meets?
Here is how they are paid at the World Championships, Diamond League, the Olympics, and Continental Tour.
Track and Field athletes are among the least-paid professionals in their sporting counterparts around the world.
They earn less than $100,000 for a gold medal won at a major championship and as low as $5000 for an eighth-place finish.
Here’s what they get paid for each position finish at premier meets, according to Olympian Fitzroy Dunkley @FitzDunk on twitter.
World Championships
Gold – $70,000
Silver – $35,000
Bronze – $22,000
4th – $16,000
5th – $11,000
6th – $7,000
7th – $6,000
8th – $5,000
Diamond League meetings (not including the finals)
Gold – $10,000
Silver – $6,000
Bronze – $3,500
4th – $2,000
5th – $1,250
6th – $1,000
7th – $750
8th – $500
Continental Tour (can vary every meet but this is the minimum)
Gold – $1,600
Silver – $1,200
Bronze – $900
4th – $600
5th – $400
6th – $300
7th – No payout
8th – No payout
The Olympics
Athletes are not paid at the Biggest Sports Festival – Olympic Games where they get valuable medals, but they are rewarded hugely by their country or sponsor(s) – it however varies, but athletes are happy after performing their best.