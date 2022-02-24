Don’t abandon your studies for funfair activities – ATU students told  

Professor Samuel Nii Odai, the Vice Chancellor of the Accra Technical University (ATU) has admonished matriculants of the 2021/22 academic year not to abandon their studies for funfair activities.

He said the only way to achieve excellence was to eschew laziness and not be carried away by funfair activities that sometimes happened on the campus.

Professor Nii Odai said this during the 2021/22 matriculation ceremony of the University, where 6,941 students had officially taken an Oath to signify their admission.

Out of the 11, 400 applications received, the University gave admissions to 10,480 students but only 6,941 paid their admission fees as of Monday, February 21.

A total of 1,798 students enrolled for Bachelor of Technology (BTech), 4,034 students opted for High National Diploma (HND) whilst 273 took up a Diploma programme.

For the Non-HND, 643 students were admitted, while 193 were also admitted for the pre-HND programme.

Whilst 4,594 students opted for lectures in the morning, 1,692 chose evening and 655 for the weekend session.

The Accra Technical University has five Faculties – Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Applied Arts, Faculty of Built Environment, Faculty of Applied Sciences and Faculty of Business.

The Faculty of Applied Arts has 783 females and 122 males whereas the Faculty of Engineering has 68 females and 1,365 males.

There are 47 females and 512 males in the Faculty of Built Environment.

A total of 598 females and 1,212 males enrolled at the Faculty of Applied Sciences.

The Business Faculty has 1,113 females and 1,121 females.

In all, a total of 2,609 females and 4,332 males enrolled for the academic year.

The Vice Chancellor said though the University environment provided unlimited freedom to develop talents and skills, it could also create fantasy ground tempting them into drug-addiction, gambling, prostitution and drunkenness, amongst others.

Prof Odai said the University was poised to impact knowledge into the students to help promote the industrialisation drive of the country.

“We are training you to become transformational leaders for Ghana’s industrialisation and not as conformists,” he added.

He urged them to focus their energies and resources on achieving their goals through hard work and discipline.

Miss Esther Odame, a matriculant expressed delight in enrolling at the University, adding that she would thrive to become one of the functional engineers Ghana needed.