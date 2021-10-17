Don’t over-rely on DACF for development-Minister

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has urged Municipal and District Chief Executives in the region to revise realistic strategies to enhance revenue mobilization for development.

She said over-reliance on the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) would slow down the development process.

There is, therefore, the need for them to generate enough revenue internally to be able address the immediate needs of the local communities.

Mad Owusu-Banahene, who is immediate past Sunyani MCE before her elevation, gave the advice when she handed over official documents to Mr Ansu Kumi, the new Sunyani MCE at a short ceremony.

She congratulated the MCE and expressed the hope the MDCEs would prioritise development to better the living standards of the people.

The Regional Minister asked the MDCEs to endeavour to work in harmony with all the Assembly Members and also ensure they equally shared development projects in the communities devoid of biases.

Mad Owusu-Banahene tasked the MDCEs to always make broader consultation with the local people, particularly traditional rulers, to enable them to identify and address the needs of the communities.

She also asked entrepreneurs, traders, market women and all tax payers to pay their taxes and rates, saying that remained the surest way the Assemblies could generate the required revenue needed for development.

On his part, Mr Kumi expressed appreciation to the Regional Minister, Assembly Members and the people of Sunyani.

He expressed the optimism they would support him to bring the development of the municipality to the next level.