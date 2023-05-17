Dr Augustine Tawiah, only Western North NDC MP to lose primary

Dr Augustine Tawiah, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Bia in the Western North Region, has lost the seat to his two-time contender.

Mr Amadu Mustapha Tanko polled 935 as against 452 by the Incumbent to win the primary.

Dr Tawiah becomes the only sitting MP to have lost the primaries in the Region.

The branch elected eight parliamentary candidates from the nine constituencies in the Region as the Akontombra Constituency is one of the constituencies whose elections has been put on hold.

Mr George Ofori Dankwa, the Regional Secretary, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said for the presidential primaries, Mr John Dramani Mahama had 9,618 votes out of 9,702 valid votes cast, while Mr Kojo Bonsu had 84 votes, with 105 rejected ballots.

He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election and commended the party faithful for their comportment before, during and after the polls.

He took the opportunity to advise them to respect the decision of the delegates in the parliamentary primaries and support the candidates-elect to win more parliamentary seats for the NDC in the Region.

At the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai constituency, Bright Asamoah Brefo emerged the winner after polling 824 votes as against 644 votes gained by Stephen Kingsley Bennie and 170 by Kwame Obeng Adjina.

For the Wiawso Constituency, Kofi Benteh defeated Sam Jerome, the Regional Communication Officer.

Incumbent member of Parliament for Aowin, Mr Oscar Ofori Larbi, was maintained after polling 1,029 votes as against 474 votes gained by his contender, Dr Joseph Yensu.

Mr Richard Acheampong, MP for Bia East, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akando, Juaboso MP, Mr Sampson Ahi, Sefwi-Bodi MP, and Mr Smith Ackah, Suaman MP, all went unopposed.