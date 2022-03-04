Dr. Freda Prempeh Denies Manipulating Polling Album

Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region has refuted media reports, alleging that she intends manipulating the

Constituency’s album, ahead of the Polling Station elections.

“This is ungodly and I can’t do that” the MP stated and described the said report as “false, unfounded and unsubstantiated”.

The “story is concocted to run me down, but there is no way my political foes within the NPP in the constituency can succeed”, Dr. Prempeh added.

“What baffles me is that I have not been granted any interviews on Jewel FM as reported. This diabolism clearly indicates that my enemies are seriously at work, but God has been by my side all these years and I believe He would continue to stand by me if everybody rejects me”, she said.

Dr. Prempeh, also a Minister of State in-charge of Works and Housing told Journalists at Duayaw-Nkwanta, that “internal enemies and traitors always tried to make you unpopular in the eyes of the people, if you stand for the truth. There is no way I can sacrifice the

development of my people and go around sharing money, and this is what some people around don’t like”

Politics, the MP explained, was purposely meant for development and to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people, saying “this is exactly what I have stood for years now and there is no way or nothing can sway my attention and focus from that”.

Dr. Prempeh said the NPP remained a strong Party which prioritised and cherished internal democracy and advised some supporters of the Party to refrain from the “pull him down attitude” in the supreme interest of the Party.

“I think what we have to concentrate on doing much, is to sell the numerous achievements of President Akufo-Addo as well as the rich ideologies and philosophies of the NPP to make the Party more attractive and woo the voting masses for a landslide victory in Election 2024”, she said.

Dr. Prempeh said she was not happy about the alleged irregularities that had characterised the Party’s Polling Station Elections, and appealed to all disgruntled members and supporters to remain calm, and rather pass through the Party’s laid down procedures to seek redress.

The MP said she was hopeful her constituents would give her another opportunity to represent them in Parliament in Election 2024.

“I have not failed my constituents. I am always in touch with them. Just make time and come around and you will see the level of development in Tano North. Every community has in one way or the other benefited from two or three development projects. In fact I