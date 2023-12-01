Dr Likee and Bloggers Association team up for GH campaign

Dr. Likee Joins Ghana Bloggers Association to Sparkle Kumasi in December in GH Campaign

Popular Ghanaian actor Dr. Likee officially joined the Ghana Bloggers Association today to illuminate Kumasi as part of the December in GH marketing campaign in Ghana.

The actor actively engaged in the “Blog &Promote Ghana” campaign organized by the Ghana Bloggers Association and supported by Ghana tourism Authority at “It’s My Kitchen” restaurant and the Kumasi Stadium, endorsing the initiative by holding a placard that read, “Welcome to Kumasi, the Garden City of Africa.”

As December commenced in Ghana, the Ghana Bloggers Association selected Kumasi as the starting point for their December activities while simultaneously connecting with new bloggers at “It’s My Kitchen” restaurant.

Addressing the new bloggers, Mr. Andre Mustapha NII Okai Inusah, the president of the Association, known as Attractive Mustapha, emphasized that the Ghana Bloggers Association serves as more than just a collective of bloggers. It is a dedicated platform to showcase the beauty, richness, and potential of their beloved country, Ghana.

In a world often influenced by negative narratives, Attractive Mustapha stressed the crucial role Ghanaian bloggers play in promoting positive content. He urged bloggers to focus on highlighting achievements, cultural treasures, and the warmth of the Ghanaian people, as their keyboards have the power to shape perceptions, inspire change, and foster unity.

Attractive Mustapha emphasized that positive blogging is not merely a duty but a privilege. By showcasing the best of Ghana, bloggers contribute to the nation’s growth, attract investments, and create a legacy for future generations.

He called for collective efforts to project Ghana onto the global stage, ensuring the world sees and appreciates the true essence of the nation.

In conclusion, Attractive Mustapha encouraged every Ghanaian blogger to embrace positive blogging with zeal and determination.

He envisioned a future where Ghana shines brightly in the eyes of the world, urging bloggers to be architects of a narrative that reflects the pride felt for their country.