Dr Osae calls for review of 1992 Constitution

Dr Eric Oduro Osae, the Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, has called for a review of the 1992 Constitution to make it conform to current realities.

He urged Ghanaians to work towards consolidating the country’s democracy by working to review the current Constitution to make sure that it becomes a development Constitution.

“Even though we want to develop, our current Constitution is a stability constitution that has moved us from a military government to a constitutionally elected Government; that stability we’ve gotten it, now we have to move towards development.” Dr Osae stated on Monday in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on the occasion of the 66th Independence Day Celebration.

The theme of the event – “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose”, seeks to drive home the need for Ghanaians to come together in nation building.

The national event for the Celebration was held in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital.

Dr Osae, who is a Governance and Public Financial Management expert, a Chartered Accountant and a Lawyer, said Ghanaians needed to do some amendments to the Constitution to reflect their development aspirations.

He said as part of nation building, there was the need for Ghanaian leaders to exhibit patriotism, selflessness, honesty and commitment that they wanted to move Ghana from one level to another, and that by doing so, Ghanaians would all witness the level of development that they wanted to see.

“I want to congratulate Ghanaians for how far we have been able to come as a nation. Let’s put ourselves together, let’s see ourselves as brothers and sisters with a common aim of developing this country,” the Director-General stated.

Touching on the theme of the 66th Independence Day Celebration, Dr Osae urged Ghanaians to unite as one people to develop the strength to be able to move the nation from one level to the other.

He also urged Ghanaians to stop the backbiting, the unnecessary politicking and the divisiveness and appealed to Ghanaians to pull their resources together to develop the country; saying “We have only one Ghana and we have a common enemy, that is poverty”.

“Let’s work to eradicate poverty and also to eliminate corruption and make sure that the little resources we have are put to good use for the benefits of both current and future generations”.

He urged Ghanaians to use national resources in such a way that they could meet the needs of the current generation and also lay a solid foundation for the future generations to be able to meet their development needs.