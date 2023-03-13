E.L Joins ONErpm Family

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Elom Adablah, better known by his stage name E.L has announced a partnership with the global music distribution company ONErpm.

The musician and record producer has had a successful career, with numerous hit songs and awards under his belt. With this new partnership, he is poised to expand his reach and make an impact in the global music scene.

E.L, who has been absent from the music scene since releasing “Ayele” in 2022, will be exploring new creative directions through this partnership. He is excited to work with the company and leverage its expertise in music distribution to reach a wider audience and connect with fans worldwide. Fans can anticipate fresh sounds and collaborations from the talented artist soon.

Speaking on the collaboration, Lucky Freeman, senior A&R at ONErpm, deemed it an honour to work with E.L as he jammed to a lot of records from the multi-talented artist’s early days. Freeman called E.L a legendary artist and one of West Africa’s most versatile artists who is still making an impact despite the mini hiatus.

With E.L.’s talent and potential, Freeman assured fans they would witness a new dimension of his artistry. He also expressed his confidence in ONErpm’s ability to help him achieve his goals. “One country and region at a time, expect greatness, excellent music, and global dominance. At ONErpm, we never intend to lock any artists down.” Freeman also urged music lovers to anticipate the new releases that “had been kept on the hard drives.”

