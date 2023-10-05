E-learning Course: Becoming Climate Resilient SME

Introducing the “Becoming Climate Resilient SME” e-course, a free 6-week program designed to help businesses thrive in the face of climate change.

This course emphasizes the importance of addressing climate challenges for long-term sustainability, offers a comprehensive strategy to assess and adapt to climate-related risks, and demonstrates how climate adaptation can create new business opportunities.

It would help to equip your business with the tools and knowledge needed to turn climate challenges into advantages and secure a resilient future in a changing world.