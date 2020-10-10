The Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Church, Ghana has added its voice to the numerous voices to condemn the recent activities of the secessionists group in the Volta region.

The Church described the disturbances by the alleged members of the group as worrying and said it would not associate herself with any group or individuals who tried to foment trouble or engaged in lawlessness in the Region and the country as a whole.

Right Rev Dr Seth S. Agidi, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana in a press conference at the Headquarters of the Church, said the organisation never had any relationship with any secessionists groups seeking to declare parts of the Volta region a sovereign country.

He said he could not vouch for the conduct of every pastor and membership in relation to the separatists’ movement, but reaffirmed the Churches rules and regulations to punish errant pastors adding “we cannot renege on our divine and spiritual roles and descend or defend nation-wrecking activities.”

He admonished the youth, who he described as the present and future leaders, to refuse to be weapons in the hands of any politician urging them to remain firm, neutral and not participate in any vigilantism activity in this electioneering season.

He said the action of the group posed a serious threat to the peace and security of the nation, adding that “there cannot be a country within a country.”

Rev Dr Agidi called on the State security to intensify its intelligence and “be up and doing to help prevent our beautiful and united country from these horrible happenings” to ensure peace and tranquility in the country as it geared up for the December polls.

He said there was a need for holistic national orientation to appreciate the essence of the nation’s independence and to redefine development in a way that would ensure an evenly distribution of the country’s resources to benefit all.

The Moderator urged the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), traditional and religious authorities and assembly members to educate the populace on the happenings and also urged them to provide relevant information to the necessary authorities regarding the activities of the group.

“The security agencies and the judicial system should deal swiftly and decisively with such miscreants and all recent development bordering on destabilisation of our country,” he added.

He said it was important for the country to do in-depth introspection to promote unity among all, saying “the ethnocentrism which is permeating our dear country is defeating our togetherness even though we pretend it does not exist.”

Rev Dr Agidi said the Church and state continue to partner each other on many fronts, including; health, education, economic empowerment and environmental protection activities and pledging its unalloyed loyalty to the state at all times.

The Moderator was flanked by Pastor Charles Sitsofe Sakyi, Presbyter Executive of the General Assembly; Rev Dr Vivian Balasu, Ho-East Synod Moderator; Rev Ken Djotepe, Programmes, Ecumenical and Social Relations Director and Rev Sylvanus Kwasi Tetteh, Director, Administration and Human Resource of the general Assembly.