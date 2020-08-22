Reverend Leonard Aglomasa, Biakoye District Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has admonished Ghanaians not to use the easing of some restrictions by the government as a guarantee to lead irresponsible lifestyles to continue to spread the virus.

He said he has observed how some residents of Nkonya Ahenkro, especially the youth have been disobeying the safety protocols against the COVID-19 after the ease of some restrictions by the President Akufo-Addo in his 15th address to the nation.

Rev. Aglomasa made this call when his outfit visited the Nkonya Ahenkro Mosque in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region as part of the COVID 19 Awareness Creation Campaign.

He said though the fight against pandemic was being gradually won with the marginal decline in the number of cases, there was the need for all not to abandon the new normal life of handwashing with soap under running water, sanitising hands often and the wearing of face masks when leaving home.

Rev. Aglomasa took the gathering through the signs and symptoms of the virus.

“Additional signs and symptoms were discovered to include loss of taste and smell aside coughing, sneezing, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath, and severe pneumonia,” he added.

Rev. Aglomasa called on shop owners, Churches, Mosques, and other institutions in the District to enforce the “No Mask, No Entry” campaign by posting these inscriptions at the entrance of public places.

He stressed the need to avoid touching the mouth, nose, and eyes with unclean hands.

Rev. Aglomasa said there was the need for all to embrace the frequent intake of fruits and vegetables on top of regular exercise regimes and avoid smoking and alcohol intake to strengthen the immune system towards fighting the virus.