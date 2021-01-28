dpa-AFX/GNA – EasyJet said its first quarter financial performance was in line with management expectations.

Total group revenue decreased by 88 per cent to 165 million pounds.

Passenger revenue decreased by 90 per cent to 118 million pounds.

Ancillary revenue decreased by 84 per cent to 47 million pounds.

First quarter passenger numbers decreased by 87 per cent to 2.9 million. Capacity declined 82 per cent to 4.4 million seats. Load factor decreased by 26 percentage points to 66 per cent.

EasyJet currently expects to fly no more than approximately 10 per cent of second quarter 2019 capacity for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.