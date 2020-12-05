The Gushegu Municipal Office of the Electoral Commission has trained visually-impaired persons in the Municipality on how to use the tactile jackets to cast their ballots during Monday’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Mr Osei Bonsu Appiah –Gyasi, Electoral Officer at the Gushegu Municipality, said the training, which was held within two days at was to build their capacities to ensure they had the opportunity to exercise their civic rights by easily identifying and voting for the candidates of their choice on election day.

Mr Appiah-Gyasi called on electoral officials in the Municipality to exhibit professionalism in the discharge of their duties, adding, the success of the election would depend on how diligently they performed their tasks.

He appealed to the electorate to come out early and cast their ballots and said they should not wait to join queues at last minutes of voting.