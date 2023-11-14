ECOWAS, AU discuss migration towards Africa Common Market

Mme Massandjé Toure-Liste, the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture of the ECOWAS Commission, and, Mr. Albert Muchanga, the Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals of the African Union, met in Cairo on the margins of the 3rd Intra-African Trade fair on November 12, 2023.

Mr. Albert Muchanga presented the AU vision towards an African custom union and common market, as well as transformative initiatives that would promote industrialisation and generate employment.

ECOWAS is one of the leading Regional Economic Communities in Africa and is progressing towards a Common Market after the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government adopted a Common External Tariff (CET) in 2013.