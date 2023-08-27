ECOWAS look for amicable solution to Niger crisis

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Friday said it is working toward an amicable solution to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

Omar Alieu Touray, president of the ECOWAS Commission, said during a press conference in the Nigerian capital of Abuja that the regional bloc would maintain its interest in the economic prosperity and social welfare of the citizens of the landlocked West African country.

Touray said the aspirations of the Nigerien people “can only be met through democratic means and participatory governance.”

The 15-member intergovernmental organization, through its special envoys on Niger’s political impasse, has been engaging the Niger’s junta in dialogue following a coup that removed and detained President Mohamed Bazoum in late July.

ECOWAS has called for unconditional release of Bazoum and his family members, saying the bloc’s standby force was ready to go to Niger for a possible military intervention.

In response to “any form of aggression against Niger,” Burkina Faso and Mali have deployed fighter jets and helicopters in the country to show solidarity with the junta.

On Tuesday, ECOWAS’ special envoy Abdulsalami Abubakar told reporters that a diplomatic solution to the crisis was within reach as discussions with the junta has shown positive signs.