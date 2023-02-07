Efforts still being made to contact Christian Atsu, Taner Savut – Mustapha Ozat

Hatayspor FC Vice President Mustapha Ozat says efforts are still being made to contact Ghanaian

international Christian Atsu and Sporting Director Taner Savut.

Atsu and Savut are among the thousands of people who remain under the rubble following an earthquake that struck many cities in Turkey in the early hours of Monday.

According to the Vice President, most members of the Hatayspor playing body have been accounted for, except for

Atsu and Savut, who remain under the rubble.

“Christain Atsu and Taner Savut are still under the rubble. We re trying to reach them,” Mr Ozat said.

Many Ghanaians from all walks of life are praying for the rescue of Christain Atsu, who scored his first goal for his team in their 1-0 win over Kasimpasa on Sunday.

Former President John Dramani Mahama wrote on Twitter: “Let’s continue to pray for our brother, Christian Atsu, and his club director. The city of Hayat is in the region affected by the earthquake. Let’s continue to pray that God spares their lives.”