EGDC Hosts Meeting to Enhance Gender Equality Programs

To advance its mission of promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment in the ECOWAS region, the ECOWAS Gender Development Centre (EGDC) is organizing a meeting of the technical coordination committees for its programs.

This event will take place from June 4 to 8, 2024, in Saly-Portudal, Senegal. The second edition of this meeting aims to share information on the implementation status of EGDC’s flagship programs and to develop strong recommendations for their improvement.

Key stakeholders and experts in education, health, and women’s entrepreneurship from the 15 ECOWAS Member States, the ECOWAS Commission, and various agencies will gather to discuss the technical and financial management of EGDC’s flagship programs. These discussions will focus on:

The Medical and Financial Support Programme for women and girls suffering from obstetric fistula.

The Support Programme for the Promotion of Young Girls in Specialized Technical and Vocational Training through Excellence Scholarships.

The Support Programme for Women in the Processing of Agricultural, Fishery, and Handicraft Products.

Since 2010, the EGDC has implemented programs targeting health, education, and women’s entrepreneurship to promote gender equality and economic empowerment in the sub-region. However, weaknesses in program implementation at both the Member State and ECOWAS levels have prompted the EGDC to organize this coordination meeting. The goal is to address audit report findings on the scholarship program, refine technical and financial management practices, and clearly define the roles and responsibilities of the EGDC, Focal Points, National Offices, and Permanent Representations.

Participants will include representatives from the Office of the President and Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, the Human Development and Social Affairs Department, the Legal Affairs Directorate, technical agencies such as RAAF and ECREEE, and the Commission’s Trade and Transport Directorates. Additionally, members of the Regional Coordinating Committees for the EGDC’s three flagship programs, ECOWAS Permanent Representations in Member States, ECOWAS National Offices, EGDC Gender Focal Points, GIABA, technical and financial partners, and experts will attend.

This meeting in Saly aims to establish more effective strategies to enhance the implementation of the EGDC’s flagship programs across the Member States.