Election 2024: Youth Play Vital Role in Upholding Peace, Says NCCE

The Denkyembour District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) says the youth have a crucial role to play towards ensuring peace before, during and after the December polls.

Mr Ernest Eli Billy Kwami, the District Director, therefore, charged them to rise to the occasion.

He said this when he engaged pupils of DA JHS, Dwenase in commemoration of the Citizenship Week celebration for this year on the sub – theme “The role of the child in fostering a peaceful 2024 election and a clean Ghana”.

Mr Kwami said everyone had a role to play in nation building and urged children, and young adults not to make hurtful comments in disagreement to divergent opinions.

He said during political disturbances, when and children suffered the most and encouraged the pupils to be peace ambassadors.

Mr Kwami also advised them to protect the environment, plant more trees and keep their surroundings clean always.