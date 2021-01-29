When Chinese President Xi Jinping expounded his understanding of multilateralism and China’s advocacy of it at the World Economic Forum (WEF) virtual event of the Davos Agenda, inclusiveness stood out as a key word in his special address.

The human race is facing a raft of rare challenges and crises, as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the world, which is undergoing profound changes, racked with unilateralism and protectionism.

Against this backdrop, upholding multilateralism turns out to be a solution to global problems, in the practice of which the spirit of inclusiveness is an indispensable element and bears global significance.

To build an inclusive world, the global community has to embrace the diversity of histories, cultures, social systems and paths of development.

Differences in these aspects have existed since the dawn of human history, and are an integral part of human civilization.

Such diversity defines the colorful world as people know it, a world which hosts various countries and regions, thousands of ethnic groups and multiple religions.

An inclusive mindset for diversity is a driver of progress in human society, and this also rings true in the pandemic era.

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF, noted in the publication “COVID-19: The Great Reset” that inclusivity, together with the core values of solidarity and trust, are “strong determining elements and important contributors to success in containing an epidemic.”

Unfortunately, the world has been witnessing actions that run counter to the spirit of inclusiveness, which have wreaked havoc on world peace and global development. Prejudice, bigotry and hatred have led to antagonism and confrontation in forms of cold war, military war, trade war or tech war, harming the shared interests of the international community.

Actors on the global arena should, with respect for others’ diversified development paths and cultures, abandon the outdated Cold War and zero-sum mentality and advocate discussion, mutual learning and win-win cooperation, so as to safeguard all countries’ equal rights to development and strive for common development.

An inclusive world also means that no one is discriminated against, excluded or left behind in the process of pursuing global growth and sustainable development.

Countries around the world need to join forces and work together to make development more balanced and let people have equal access to opportunities, so that the benefits of global growth can be reaped in every corner of the world.

To be more specific, the international community should make joint efforts to narrow the gaps between the rich and the poor, provide necessary assistance to developing and less developed countries and protect their legitimate rights and interests of development.

Meanwhile, the principle of equality should also be firmly adhered to in international relations. All countries, big or small, rich or poor, must be treated equally on the world stage.

In his speech, Xi urged the international community to stay committed to openness and inclusiveness instead of closeness and exclusion. “Multilateralism is about having international affairs addressed through consultation and the future of the world decided by everyone working together,” he said.

As a famous Chinese saying goes, “the ocean is vast because it admits all rivers.” With the spirit of inclusiveness, the human race could be able to ride out challenges and crises, and move together toward a more stable and prosperous future.