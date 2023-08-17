Emmanuella Iloba Dazzles at Netflix Star-Studded ‘Lights, Camera Naija’ Celebration

Budding Nollywood actress Emmanuella Iloba added a touch of elegance and glamour to Nigeria’s entertainment scene as she graced the star-studded “Lights, Camera….Naija” gala hosted by Netflix Nigeria. The enchanting event, held on Sunday, August 13, 2023, celebrated the extraordinary creative talent of the nation’s film and television industry luminaries.

Under the theme “Flamboyantly and Glamorously Nigerian,” the exclusive affair brought together the crème de la crème of the Nigerian entertainment world, adorned in the finest African fashion. The red carpet sparkled with remarkable dresses, sophisticated turbans, intricate headpieces, and other exquisite elements, all meticulously curated to showcase the richness of Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

Emmanuella Iloba graced the occasion with her presence, exuding grace and charm as she mingled with fellow celebrities, industry insiders, and creative minds. Her captivating aura radiated throughout the event, capturing the essence of Nigerian creativity and talent that “Lights, Camera Naija” aimed to honor.

Hosted by the legendary comedian and entertainer Basketmouth, the gala featured captivating performances by Chike, whose soulful melodies resonated with the audience, and Niniola, the reigning Nigerian Queen of Afro-House, who left a trail of electrifying energy in her wake. The musical journey continued with the beats of Superstar DJ Sose, keeping the crowd grooving late into the night.

Emmanuella Iloba’s presence at the “Lights, Camera….Naija” gala added an extra layer of brilliance to the event, showcasing her stature as a true luminary in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Her participation in the glittering celebration of talent and creativity underscores her commitment to the growth and recognition of Nollywood on both local and global platforms.

Source : Fancy Man