The Western Regional Security Council has been asked to enforce the laws regulating the small-scale mining sector to the letter, without fear or favour, irrespective of political affiliation.

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, said the law enforcement component of galamsay continued to be the mandate of the National Security and the Regional Security Councils.

In an interaction with the members of the Western Regional Security Council in Sekondi on Monday, the Minister said no one was above the law in matters relating to small-scale mining, stressing that the fight against galamsey should be non-partisan.

He called for a united front to curb the menace and commended the Regional Minister for taking a bold step in that direction, especially on the recent seizure of 16 excavators in the Region.

Mr Jinapor said the nation required a broad-based non-partisan efforts to clamp down on the illegal small-scale mining.

In that regard, he said, his outfit would tap into the knowledge and expertise of chiefs, opinion leaders, political parties, and security agencies, among other stakeholders, to stop the galamsey menace once and for all.

Mr Jinapor said the Region was very critical to the development of the country because it was the hub of the country’s natural resource base, and, therefore, must rally the chiefs, security agencies and all relevant stakeholders to fight with a united front.

He said, for instance, the Ministry’s directives and policies would remain just a decision, unless the security agencies enforced the law on mining to halt the menace.

“All the policy reforms and directives of the Ministry will remain at that level unless the law enforcement agencies enforce the laws and regulations and work with a united front to utilise our natural resources for the benefit of all Ghanaians,” he said.

The Minister said the President had given his unalloyed support to halt galamsey and was prepared to provide the requisite support to that cause.

Mr Kwabena Okyere-Darko Mensah, the Regional Minister, said his outfit was poised for action, especially as the President had tasked the Regional Ministers, and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to get on board to ensure a lasting solution.

He asked the Minerals Commission to speed up the issuance of licensing regime for mining concessions to prevent any illegal activities.