Enter the WTM Africa 2023 Awards now!

Africa Travel Week (ATW) is calling on the most inspiring and compelling storytellers across Africa’s tourism community to enter the WTM Africa Travel & Tourism Awards 2023.

“We’re on the lookout for marketers, creatives, visionaries, and travel experts working hard to inspire travellers to experience Africa,” says Megan De Jager (née Oberholzer), RX Africa Portfolio Director: Travel, Tourism & Marketing.

A much-anticipated highlight at WTM Africa, the annual Awards honour exceptional organisations and individuals who lead by example, raise the bar and continue to shape the industry.

“As we enter a new year, we want to shine a spotlight on brands and businesses that aren’t holding back in their efforts to promote Inbound and outbound travel on the African continent.” De Jager adds. “If that sounds like you or a travel company you know, don’t think twice. Enter now. They could walk away with an award and all the acclaim that goes along with it.”

Free to enter, all applications will be overseen by an expert panel of judges across nine specially curated categories, which include:

● Most Compelling Tourism Story

● Most Compelling Technology and Innovation Story

● Most Compelling Agency Story

● Most Compelling Digital Campaign Story

● Most Responsible Tourism Story

● Most Compelling Adventure Story

● Most Compelling Foodie Story

● Most Compelling Inclusive Story

● Most Compelling Luxury Story

“As a winner, or even a finalist in the Awards, you’ll have the opportunity to be seen and heard with increased press opportunities and international recognition,” says De Jager.

THE WTM Africa 2023 Awards will be hosted at the GOLD Restaurant.

Entries close on Friday, 3 February 2023, at 23:59 (SAST). Interested participants can submit their applications via the WTM Africa website here.