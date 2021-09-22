ER library “Family Read in the Park” record high patronage

About 1,000 pupils, teachers, and parents attended the maiden edition of “Family Read in the Park,” an event under the auspices of the Ghana Library Authority in the Eastern Region.

The purpose was to allow pupils to celebrate Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day with educational activities which were filled with fun games as well as bringing the services of the library authority to the understanding of parents.

The event was under the partnership of the Library Authority and Arla Foods, producers of Dano Milk, and was held at the premises of the regional library.

Activities undertaken during the event were independent reading, spelling contest, reading contest, musical books, reading and spelling for deaf students, and dancing contest.

All participants were provided with products from the sponsors, while every pupil present had a gift from the sponsor.

Mr Evans Korletey-Tene, Eastern Regional Director, Ghana Library Authority advised parents to take advantage of the services rendered by the Authority and encourage their wards to read frequently.

He said parents could download the Ghana Library Application(App) to make available more reading materials for their wards in the homes, which formed part of efforts to make reading materials more accessible to students.

He stated that the event was to bond families, pupils, schools, and teachers, and also create a platform for teachers and pupils from various schools to meet and share ideas, learn and have fun.

He was of the view that such an event would go a long way to increase the patronage and membership drive while creating awareness of the library and its services.

Mr Daniel Amo Kakabaah, Sales Representative Arla Foods, Eastern and Volta Regions said business of the company was beige conducted responsibly and sustainably to safeguard its reputation while caring for consumers, especially children.

He encouraged constant patronage of Dano milk and other products such as Dano Cool Cow, Chocolate, Coffee, Strawberry, and Mango of the company because of its high-value content of nutrients that aid in building strength daily.