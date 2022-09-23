Ernest Egyir renovates Alma Mater, calls for Basic Schools support

Mr Ernest De-Graft Egyir, an old student of Saltpond Methodist School has renovated the 92 years dilapidated school block since April 1930 to create serene teaching and learning environment to the student.

Thus, calling on old students, graduates to focus on assisting their Basic schools with needed logistics, equipment to help in contributing towards quality education.

Mr Egyir made the remark at the Rededication of Saltpond Methodist Junior High School (JHS).

He said the renovation formed part of his corporate social responsibility of giving back to society in quest to contribute their quota to development of the country.

The Founder noted that over the years old students channel all support and assistance to the second cycle schools only hence the need to assist the basic as they were the foundation of education.

Madam Betty K Smith, the Mfantseman Municipal Director of Education in her remarks applauded Ernest Egyir for the kind gesture to support education in the Area.

She promised to maintain and use the facility for the intended purpose to enhance quality education in the Municipality.

Madam Smith challenged old students to emulate the gesture and support their Basic schools thus the move by Mr Egyir had yielded positive results.

She cautioned the students on indecent, uncultured way of mishandling school properties adding they should be patriotic citizens to protect government projects.

Madam Perpetual Praise Amegashie, the Regional Manager, Methodist Education Unit urged the students to allow their lights shine before others.

She told them to be good children and obey the rules, regulations and instructions of their parents, teachers and elderly to be better persons in future.