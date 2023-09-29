ESG: Why should your organization be concerned?

In an era marked by growing environmental concerns, societal inequalities, and calls for ethical business practices, the acronym ESG has gained prominence in both corporate boardrooms and the broader world of finance. ESG stands for Environment, Social, and Governance, and it represents a powerful framework for evaluating a company’s impact on the world beyond just financial profit. In this article, we will delve into the world of ESG, exploring what it means, why it matters, and how it is reshaping the way businesses operate and investors make decisions.

ESG is a company’s performance and risk exposure based on its environmental impact, social responsibility and how it is governed. Although the term ESG is sometimes used as the same thing as sustainability or corporate social responsibility there are a few differences. The first difference is that ESG ties into financial decision making based on relevant environmental, social, and governance metrics and performance. ESG efforts focus on short, medium, and long-term performance and value creation while addressing material, environmental, social and governance risks. On the other hand, CSR and sustainability initiatives are typically voluntary and may focus on environmental leadership and corporate giving and volunteering initiatives without necessarily integrating these into business value creation and risk management. The next difference is that ESG goes beyond initiatives and programs into a strategy that is ideally integrated into a broader corporate strategy to address stakeholder demands primarily from investors and regulators such as climate related disclosure mandates. ESG in practice involves rigorous goal setting, implementation, measuring and reporting on environmental, social, and corporate governance activities.

Understanding ESG

E – Environment

The “E” in ESG refers to a company’s environmental impact. It encompasses efforts to minimize negative environmental effects and promote sustainability. Key environmental factors include:

Climate Change: Companies are evaluated on their carbon emissions, energy efficiency, and efforts to mitigate climate change. Many are setting ambitious targets to achieve carbon neutrality. Resource Management: Efficient use of natural resources, waste reduction, and responsible sourcing of materials are crucial factors. Biodiversity: Efforts to protect ecosystems and biodiversity are considered, especially for industries with a significant environmental footprint.

S – Social

The “S” in ESG focuses on a company’s social impact and its relationships with employees, customers, communities, and society at large. Social considerations include:

Diversity and Inclusion: Efforts to promote diversity in the workplace and create an inclusive environment are increasingly important. Labor Practices: Fair wages, safe working conditions, and workers’ rights are essential social factors. Community Engagement: Companies are assessed on their involvement in local communities and philanthropic efforts. Human Rights: Respect for human rights, both within the company and throughout its supply chain, is a significant concern.

G – Governance

The “G” in ESG relates to corporate governance, which is how a company is managed, directed, and controlled. Effective governance promotes transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct. Key governance aspects include:

Board Composition: The structure and independence of the board of directors, including the inclusion of diverse perspectives, are crucial. Executive Compensation: Fair and responsible executive compensation practices are evaluated. Shareholder Rights: Protecting the rights of shareholders and ensuring equitable treatment are essential. Anti-Corruption and Ethics: Commitment to ethical behavior, anti-corruption measures, and transparency in financial reporting are key governance principles.

Why ESG Matters

Risk Mitigation: Companies that address ESG concerns are better prepared to mitigate risks related to regulatory changes, environmental disasters, social controversies, and governance failures. Long-Term Sustainability: ESG helps companies adapt to changing market dynamics, customer expectations, and societal shifts, ensuring long-term viability. Attracting Capital: Investors are increasingly considering ESG factors when making investment decisions. Companies that excel in ESG often find it easier to attract capital and enjoy lower borrowing costs. Brand Reputation: Positive ESG performance enhances a company’s reputation and builds trust among consumers, employees, and investors. Competitive Advantage: ESG-driven innovation can lead to cost reductions, increased operational efficiency, and new market opportunities. Social Responsibility: Embracing ESG reflects a commitment to responsible business practices and the betterment of society.

ESG Integration

The integration of ESG into business strategies involves setting goals and measuring performance across environmental, social, and governance dimensions. Companies often publish sustainability reports to showcase their progress and commitment to ESG principles. ESG integration requires:

Leadership Commitment: ESG initiatives need support from the top leadership to be successful. CEOs and boards must champion sustainability efforts. Data Collection and Analysis: Gathering relevant data on ESG metrics is essential for measuring performance accurately. Stakeholder Engagement: Engaging with stakeholders, including employees, customers, investors, and communities, helps identify priorities and align ESG strategies. Continuous Improvement: ESG is an ongoing journey. Companies should regularly assess, refine, and update their ESG initiatives to adapt to changing circumstances and expectations.

ESG in Investing

Investors increasingly consider ESG factors when making investment decisions. ESG investments, such as ESG funds and sustainable bonds, have gained popularity. Key considerations for ESG investors include:

Risk-Return Tradeoff: Assessing the potential financial risks and returns associated with ESG factors. Impact Investing: Allocating capital to companies and projects that align with specific environmental or social goals. Shareholder Advocacy: Engaging with companies to influence their ESG practices through shareholder resolutions and voting. Regulatory Environment: Monitoring changes in regulations and disclosure requirements related to ESG.

Benefits of a strong ESG program

Companies may have various motivations to build and advance their ESG programs. This could be due to investor demand, workforce pressure, enterprise risk management, and or to create competitive advantage. The New York university Stern Center for Sustainable Business reviewed a thousand research papers from 2015 and 2020. They found a positive relationship between performance based ESG measures and financial performance. A strong ESG strategy provides opportunities to tap into new markets and increase presence into existing ones. Contrary to the scenario, a company associated with environmental or social wrongdoing, such as human right violations or environmental harm, may lose customers and face shutdowns, fines or strained community and labor relations. Companies with strong ESG programs can also benefit from cost reduction through decreased or avoided resource use, minimize energy, water, and raw material consumption results in maximized savings while increasing ESG performance scores. However, it is also important to note that ESG programs require resource allocation for full-time staff or service providers, and additional capital expenses for sustainability initiatives.

When making decisions, costs and benefits should be carefully analyzed. The next benefit of integrating ESG into business practices is improved investor relations and attracting capital. Increasingly, investors are looking for companies that are best prepared for transition to low carbon economy and climate change adaptation. Strong ESG practices and accountability measures also reduce risk exposure in environmental and social context. Examples to these risks include supply chain disruptions and controversies, climate change risks, corruption and bribery, and in compliance related fines, as well as business reputation risks. We will discuss these risks further in the coming chapters.

Conclusion

ESG—Environment, Social, and Governance—represents a paradigm shift in how we evaluate and prioritize business practices and investments. It acknowledges that companies have broader responsibilities beyond generating profits, including their impact on the environment, society, and ethical governance.

As ESG continues to gain traction, it offers an opportunity for businesses to align their interests with those of their stakeholders and the planet. Embracing ESG principles not only helps companies thrive in a rapidly changing world but also contributes to a more sustainable, equitable, and responsible future for all. Whether as businesses, investors, or individuals, understanding and integrating ESG considerations into decision-making is an important step toward a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow.

Author: Emmanuel K. Gadasu,

(CEH, CDPS, CIPM, BSc IT, Certified Global ESG Professional [Associate Level], MSc IT and Law*, LLB*)

(Data Protection Officer, IIPGH and Data Privacy Consultant and Practitioner, Information Governance Solutions)

