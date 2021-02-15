Ethiopia on Thursday reported 613 new COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours, taking the national count to 144,862.

The COVID-19 death toll stood at 2,171, including four new fatalities reported over the same period, the Ethiopian Federal Ministry of Health said.

With 825 more recoveries registered, total recoveries came to 127,622, the ministry said.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation, is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in Africa, after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

The country has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the east African region.

The government recently started a campaign to encourage face mask wearing to contain the spread of the virus.

Ethiopia has so far conducted 2,026,734 COVID-19 tests, including 5,740 new tests during the previous 24 hours, the ministry said. Enditem