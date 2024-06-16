Ethiopian Airlines Expands Domestic Reach with New Nekemte Gudina Tumsa Airport

Ethiopian Airlines Group, Africa’s largest airline, has launched thrice weekly flights to the newly completed Nekemte Gudina Tumsa Airport, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy.

The inaugural flight coincided with the completion of essential airfield and passenger access projects at the airport, underscoring Ethiopian Airlines’ commitment to enhancing domestic connectivity and regional integration.

The new flights between Addis Ababa (ADD) and Nekemte (NEK) will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, with reciprocal departures from Nekemte on the same days. This schedule aims to cater to both business and leisure travelers, facilitating easier access between the capital and western Ethiopia.

Mr. Mesfin Tasew, Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the project, stating, “Our joy is doubled as we celebrate the completion of the new Gudina Tumsa Airport project and the commencement of a new service. This initiative aligns with our vision to expand our domestic footprint and strengthen regional connectivity.”

The Gudina Tumsa Airport project, with an investment of 1.1 billion ETB, features a modern airfield capable of accommodating Boeing 737-800 Max aircraft. The airport infrastructure includes a new access road, watch towers, a temporary terminal, and an apron capable of parking two Boeing 737-800 Max or four Q-400 aircraft simultaneously. Construction of a permanent terminal is scheduled to commence in the upcoming budget year, further enhancing passenger comfort and operational efficiency.

Ethiopian Airlines aims to expand its domestic network to 31 destinations by 2035, up from the current 23. The airline has been actively investing in the construction and upgrade of domestic airports and aviation facilities to support its growth strategy and meet increasing passenger demand across Ethiopia.

The completion of the Nekemte Gudina Tumsa Airport underscores Ethiopian Airlines’ role in advancing socio-economic and cultural ties between Ethiopian cities and regions. This development is part of a broader effort to boost infrastructure and connectivity, promoting economic development and tourism in the western part of the country.

In recent years, Ethiopian Airlines has inaugurated several airport projects, including terminals at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport Terminal I, Axum Yohannes IV Airport, Jinka Airport Terminal, and Gode Ugaas Miraad Airport. These initiatives reflect the airline’s commitment to modernizing Ethiopia’s aviation infrastructure and supporting its national development agenda.

As Ethiopian Airlines continues to expand its network and upgrade facilities, the airline remains dedicated to providing reliable and advanced flight services that connect Ethiopia internally and to the world.