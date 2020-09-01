Photo taken in a foreign trade company in an industrial park of Jiangsu Haizhou Economic Development Zone shows employees working on a production line of cameras for a well-known brand of mobile phones. Jiangsu Haizhou Economic Development Zone in Lianyungang, east China’s Jiangsu province, has recently introduced a series of measures to cut taxes and fees in an effort to help foreign trade enterprises cope with the challenges brought about by the epidemic. (People’s Daily/Geng Yuhe)
Photo taken in a foreign trade company in an industrial park of Jiangsu Haizhou Economic Development Zone shows employees working on a production line of cameras for a well-known brand of mobile phones. Jiangsu Haizhou Economic Development Zone in Lianyungang, east China’s Jiangsu province, has recently introduced a series of measures to cut taxes and fees in an effort to help foreign trade enterprises cope with the challenges brought about by the epidemic. (People’s Daily/Geng Yuhe)

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Tuesday granted a 300-million-euro (354-million-U.S.-dollar) loan to Morocco to help finance three state companies to withstand the COVID-19 impact.

The loan will be provided to Morocco’s National Airports Office, National Highways Company, and National Office for Electricity and Drinking Water, according to a joint statement by the EBRD and Moroccan Ministry of Economy and Finance.

This loan will help the three public enterprises to counter the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, through the mobilization of funding for their cash flow needs, the statement said.

The EBRD support also includes technical assistance to help modernize and consolidate good governance and increase the quality of public services by the three companies, it added.

The loan deal was initialed on Tuesday by Moroccan Minister of Economy and Finance Mohamed Benchaaboun and Vice-President of the EBRD Alain Pilloux during a video conference.

On Monday, the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced the release of 100 million euros (119 million U.S. dollars) to Morocco to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.