European leaders meet to discuss the future challenges for the region

Fifty-odd European leaders gathered here on Thursday for the third meeting of the European Political Community (EPC), discussing strategic issues, especially the future challenges for the region.

The topics include digitization, green transition, multilateralism and geostrategy. The leaders will consider proposals for regulating the use of artificial intelligence, review the major energy debates in recent years and reflect on the implications of the Ukraine crisis, the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) said.

“There are many challenges for the European continent,” European Council President Charles Michel said in a statement ahead of the meeting. He mentioned the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, adding that a platform like the EPC can “help reduce and prevent the conflicts, and address the difficulties we face.”

“I am confident that this meeting under the Spanish Presidency will be the occasion to bring the European continent closer to common goals: stability, prosperity and security,” he said.

Spain is currently holding the rotating six-month Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron, the EPC serves as a platform for dialogue and cooperation between the EU and countries in its neighborhood to address issues of common interest.

The EPC held its inaugural meeting in Prague, the Czech Republic, last October, followed by a second meeting in Moldova in June this year. The United Kingdom is to host the fourth meeting in early 2024.

The EPC meeting came a day ahead of an informal EU summit, where the bloc’s leaders are expected to discuss topics such as strategic autonomy, enlargement, migration and Ukraine.