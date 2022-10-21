Events to Follow on October 21

JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER TO BEGIN HIS THREE-DAY VISIT TO AUSTRALIA

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will begin his three-day visit to Australia, which will take place from October 21-23. Kishida is expected to meet with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, in Perth.

The leaders will discuss bilateral defense and security cooperation. In particular, Kishida and Albanese plan to sign a declaration on security partnership and consider further implementing the Reciprocal Access Agreement, which will allow both countries to hold joint military drills on their territory.

Kishida’s visit to Australia will be the first made by a Japanese prime minister since 2018, when late Shinzo Abe came to the Australian city of Darwin to meet with then prime minister Scott Morrison.

TRIAL OF EX-CZECH PRIME MINISTER BABIS ACCUSED OF FRAUD TO BE HELD AT PRAGUE COURT

A session of the trial of former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his adviser, Jana Nagyova, both accused of fraud, will be held on Friday at the Prague City Court.

COURT’S RULING ON CASE OF EX-TRUMP AIDE BANNON OVER CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS TO BE ANNOUNCED

The Federal District Court in Washington will announce the sentencing of former President Donald Trump’s adviser Steve Bannon over contempt of Congress on Friday. Bannon is charged with failing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. The US Justice Department said on Tuesday it sought a six-month prison sentence for Bannon as well as $200,000 fine.

IRANIAN GENERAL CONSULATE TO OPEN IN ARMENIAN KAPAN

Iran will open its general consulate in the town of Kapan in southern Armenia on October 21. Morteza Abedin Varamin, the newly appointed Iranian Consul-General, has already received the exequatur from Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and will officially take up his duties after the opening ceremony.

PRESIDNETIAL ELECTION CAMPAIGN TO OFFICIALLY KICK OFF IN KAZAKHSTAN

Presidential election campaign will officially begin in Kazakhstan on Friday ahead of a snap election that is scheduled to take place on November 20. The campaign will last till November 18. Incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will be on the ballot along with chairman of the Association of Farmers of Kazakhstan Jiguli Dayrabaev, leader of the Kazakh Nationwide Social Democratic Party Nurlan Auesbaev and others.