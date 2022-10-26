Events to Follow on October 26, 2022

ISRAELI PRESIDENT TO DISCUSS KEY REGIONAL, GLOBAL ISSUES WITH BIDEN

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who is paying a two-day official visit to the US, will meet with US President Joe Biden to consult on key issues, including regional and global challenges of mutual concern.

SCHOLZ, MACRON TO DISCUSS ENERGY, BILATERAL ISSUES IN PARIS

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit France for a working lunch with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, where the leaders are expected to discuss a range of bilateral and energy-related issues.

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT TO VISIT KAZAKHSTAN

President of the European Council Charles Michel will pay a two-day working visit to Kazakhstan’s capital city of Astana at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to attend a meeting of the Central Asian leaders.

NATO SECRETARY GENERAL TO MEET WITH ROMANIAN PRIME MINISTER

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

NATO SECRETARY GENERAL TO MEET WITH ESTONIAN FOREIGN MINISTER

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will receive Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT TO VISIT NORTH MACEDONIA

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will start her Western Balkans tour with a visit to Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, to discuss Ukraine and the energy crisis.

ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER TO VISIT TURKEY FIRST TIME IN DECADE

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz will pay a first visit in a decade to Turkey to meet with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.