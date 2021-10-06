Events to Follow on October 6

EU-WESTERN BALKANS SUMMIT TO TAKE PLACE IN SLOVENIA

Slovenia’s Brdo will host the meeting on Western Balkans, which will be attended by the leaders of the EU countries and six Western Balkan nations, namely, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia and the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo.

President of the European Council Charles Michel will preside over the meeting.

The summit, consisting of a plenary session and a session for the leaders, will be devoted to the Economic and Investment Plan for the region, joint efforts to recover from the pandemic, regional cooperation, and further joint work on security and political issues.

TURKEY, GREECE TO MEET FOR CONSULTATIONS

The 63rd round of the consultative talks between Turkey and Greece will take place in Ankara.

NATO’S STOLTENBERG TO VISIT BERLIN

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will pay an official visit to Berlin.

As part of the visit, Stoltenberg will give a keynote speech at the Arthur F. Burns Fellowship Alumni Dinner, which is a regular event for journalists who had graduated from the program.

OSCE CHAIRPERSON-IN-OFFICE TO VISIT MOLDOVA

Ann Linde, the OSCE chairperson-in-office and Swedish foreign minister, will pay an official visit to the Republic of Moldova.

Linde will hold talks with high-ranking Moldovan officials, including President Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, Transnistria’s leader Vadim Krasnoselsky, and others.

After the meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu, Linde will hold a press briefing.

NOBEL PRIZE IN CHEMISTRY TO BE AWARDED

The 2021 Nobel Prize laureate in chemistry will be announced at 09:45 GMT.

RUSSIAN, IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTERS TO MEET IN MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in Moscow.

The parties will discuss the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the situation in Afghanistan and Syria, and other pressing regional issues.

RWANDA’S FOREIGN MINISTER TO ARRIVE IN MOSCOW FOR TALKS

Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta will pay an official two-day visit to Moscow.

During his visit, Biruta is scheduled to have talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The diplomats will discuss bilateral partnerships in various fields, business cooperation, and global and regional issues.

The foreign ministers will also focus on the preparation for the second Russia-Africa Summit, planned for 2022.