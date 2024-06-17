Excellence Theological Seminary Honors Leaders with Doctorate of Humanity Degrees

On June 15, 2024, Excellence Theological Seminary in Akyem Tafo, Eastern Region of Ghana, conferred the prestigious Doctorate of Humanity degrees upon three distinguished leaders.

Mr. Alhaji Umar Bodinga, MCE for Abuakwa North; Mr. Nelson Odoi, CEO of Nelsban Group of Companies; and Hon. Yaw Atua, Assemblyman for Mangoase Electoral Area, were recognized for their exceptional contributions to community development and service to the people of Abuakwa North.

Mr. Alhaji Umar Bodinga has spearheaded numerous development projects, including schools, hospitals, and infrastructure, significantly improving living standards and economic opportunities in the region.

Mr. Nelson Odoi has championed local business growth and educational advancement through employment initiatives and scholarship programs for underprivileged students.

Mr. Yaw Atua’s advocacy has led to improved community infrastructure, enhanced healthcare services, and empowerment programs for youth development.

Excellence Theological Seminary praised these leaders for their selfless dedication, urging others to emulate their commitment to positive change in society.