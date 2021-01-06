Cameroon and Chad

Authorities in Cameroon said five soldiers and a civilian were killed early Wednesday in the troubled English-speaking region of Northwest when an improvised explosive device hit their vehicle.

The soldiers were part of a government convoy that had traveled to the remote sub-divisions of Njikwa and Ngie to install newly appointed sub-prefects. The blast occurred when they were returning from the installation ceremony, according to Northwest regional chief of communication, Louis Marie.

The civilian killed was a government official. “They were killed by terrorists,” Marie said referring to armed separatists who are known to be operating in the area.

Separatists have been clashing with government forces since 2017 in a bid to create an independent nation in Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.