Fairtrade brings 7th Agrofood, Plastprintpack Trade Show To Ghana

The German trade show specialists fairtrade are set to bring the 7th agrofood & plastprintpack International Trade Show to Accra, Ghana between 29 November and 01 December 2022 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The event comes off after the successful preceding 6th edition in 2019 which featured the participation of 87 exhibitors from 17 countries presenting dedicated solutions for hundreds and hundreds of trade visitors, investors and buyers from Ghana and neighbouring West African countries.

The exhibitors came from Belgium, China, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Italy, Jordan, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tunisia and Türkiye.

For the agrofood part of the trade fair, it is indeed true that the West African market for agricultural technology becomes ever more important as imports of agricultural technology reach around €200 million annually, whilst West Africa heavily invests between €496 million in 2015 to €641 million in 2020 in food & beverage technology. (VDMA)

There have also been significant prospects in the areas of food trade. With well over 420 million inhabitants, which according to the World Bank will rise to 800 million by 2050, West Africa is a huge food market. West African food imports have reached around US$16 billion and exports US$14 billion. Thus, food trade with West Africa is a US$30 billion business. (WTO)

When it comes to the plastprintpack part of the event, the trade show is based on the following facts. West Africa invested in plastics technology for €217 million in 2020, in printing and paper technology worth €95 million and in packaging technology for €309 million, up 3.3% compared to 2019 – steady growth even in the Corona year 2020. (VDMA)

According to Geovision Services Ltd., local agent for fairtrade, between 80 and 90 exhibitors from 15 to 20 countries are expected to attend the 7th International agrofood & plastprintpack Trade Show in Accra between 29 November and 01 December 2022 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.