Family celebrates Christmas with elderly, orphans

The Ajet-Nasam family in Accra, has donated food items to the elderly and orphans in the Opah community in the Ga-North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region as part of the festive season.

The family donated over 60 bags of 5kg rice, tins of Mackerel, biscuits, and detergents among other consumable items.

The family was led by Mr John Ajet-Nasam, his wife Mrs Rebecca Ajet-Nasam and children.

Mr Ajet-Nasam said the donation formed part of the family’s passion for the needy.

According to him, the family randomly identified a community where there were more vulnerable persons, especially the aged and children who have no direct parents to care for them during the festive seasons.

“My family may not be able to reach every elderly person in the community, but we believe those who received our token would be able to prepare some meals and share with other people.

“This an annual event, and as a family, we decide to do this in our little way to celebrate the Christmas and the New Year with these elderly people.

“We don’t have, but with the little that God has blessed us with, we have to share. In the Bible, God encourages us to share with our neighbours. We must be each other keepers, especially during this festive season.

“If Christ was born to save the whole world, then, we must also in our little way to put a smile on the faces of those around us,” Mr. Ajet-Nasam added.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Ajet-Nasam family for the show of love.