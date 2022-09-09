Federation mourn Commonwealth Games Patron

The Commonwealth Games Federation, the body that oversees the Commonwealth Games has mourned the passing of its Patron, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

A statement issued by the secretariat and signed by Dame Louise Martin, President of the Commonwealth Games Federation and copied to the Ghana News Agency Sports said “It is with profound sorrow that we learn of the passing of our Patron, Her Majesty The Queen.

“Throughout her long life and reign, her extraordinary dedication and service to the Commonwealth has been an inspiration to so many, including all our Commonwealth Games athletes and officials.

“Her Majesty’s vision for the Commonwealth as a diverse and united family of nations will continue to inspire us – and will remain our mission and duty for the benefit of all athletes and communities, through the power of sport.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty The King, The Queen Consort and all members of the Royal Family as we join with citizens across the Commonwealth in mourning her loss at this very sad time.”

The Queen died on Thursday at the age of 96 after reigning for seven decades.