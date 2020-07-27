Ghanaian female Afrobeat sensation, Yaa Jackson, has said female artistes must support each other to enable them to compete favourably with their male counterparts.

Ghana’s music industry is largely male-dominated together with the airwaves, with only a few female artistes making grounds.

But the actor cum musician believes there were many talented female artistes out there that can compete in Ghana and beyond but blames the lack of support from the industry.

“Unity is strength and is about time we female artistes realize that we need to be on the same page to push up our respective brands to enable us to compete with the guys.

“We should support each other by every means possible. For example, if a female artiste drops a good song we should promote it as the male artistes do,” she told GNA Entertainment.

When asked about how Coronavirus pandemic had affected her carrier, Yaa Jackson said, “I miss vibing with fans but as an artiste you need devise new ways of connecting with your fans through various streaming platforms to help generate funds to sustain your craft and that is exactly what am doing.”

Yaa Jackson is currently promoting her new single titled “Ginger” after a successful virtual concert held last Friday.

