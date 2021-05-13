some of the computers and Notre Dame students
some of the computers and Notre Dame students

Obrempong Professor Kyem-Amponsah II, the Chief of Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality has presented 100 desktop computers and accessories to two schools and the Fiapre Health Centre.

The machines are to advance the study of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) at the Notre Dame Girls Senior High School and the Fiapre Presbyterian Primary and Junior High School.

Speaking at a presentation ceremony held at Fiapre, Obrempong Prof. Kyem-Amponsah II explained that the world had become a global village, hence the need to support and motivate school children to acquire knowledge in ICT.

He urged the teachers to guide the students to use the machines for effective learning, and entreated the students to avoid roaming around at nights, saying that they must rather set goals for themselves and learn seriously to perform well in their final examinations.

“I deemed it a responsibility to help schools and institutions in my area to be part of the new movement in digitization”, Obrempong Prof. Kyem-Amponsah II, also the Vice-Chancellor of the Ghana Communication Technology University stated.

He promised to ensure that all basic schools in Fiapre were provided with computers to enhance the teaching and learning of ICT.

Sister Irene Brookman Arthur, the Headmistress of Notre Dame SHS thanked the chief for the computers, saying, it would motivate the 1,200 students to develop an interest in the study of ICT.

Madam Patricia Henewaa, the Acting Headteacher of the Fiapre Presbyterian JHS, thanked the chief for the donation and pledged to ensure the computers were put to good use.

She appealed to other wealthy citizens in the area to support the growth and development of the school.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleMilitary impedes access to Ethiopia’s rural Tigray areas – UN
Next articleGEPA launches technology-driven export trade information Centre
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here