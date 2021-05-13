Obrempong Professor Kyem-Amponsah II, the Chief of Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality has presented 100 desktop computers and accessories to two schools and the Fiapre Health Centre.

The machines are to advance the study of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) at the Notre Dame Girls Senior High School and the Fiapre Presbyterian Primary and Junior High School.

Speaking at a presentation ceremony held at Fiapre, Obrempong Prof. Kyem-Amponsah II explained that the world had become a global village, hence the need to support and motivate school children to acquire knowledge in ICT.

He urged the teachers to guide the students to use the machines for effective learning, and entreated the students to avoid roaming around at nights, saying that they must rather set goals for themselves and learn seriously to perform well in their final examinations.

“I deemed it a responsibility to help schools and institutions in my area to be part of the new movement in digitization”, Obrempong Prof. Kyem-Amponsah II, also the Vice-Chancellor of the Ghana Communication Technology University stated.

He promised to ensure that all basic schools in Fiapre were provided with computers to enhance the teaching and learning of ICT.

Sister Irene Brookman Arthur, the Headmistress of Notre Dame SHS thanked the chief for the computers, saying, it would motivate the 1,200 students to develop an interest in the study of ICT.

Madam Patricia Henewaa, the Acting Headteacher of the Fiapre Presbyterian JHS, thanked the chief for the donation and pledged to ensure the computers were put to good use.

She appealed to other wealthy citizens in the area to support the growth and development of the school.