FIBA World Cup: Spain shocks Ivory Coast

Willy Hernangomez scored 22 points to help Spain thrash Cote d’Ivoire 94-64 in the 2023 FIBA World Cup here on Saturday.

Willy’s brother Juancho contributed 11 points, while Usman Garuba claimed 12 points and seven rebounds. Bazoumana Kone of Cote d’Ivoire scored 11 points.

The European powerhouses made a ruthless start with a 9-0 run. Cote d’Ivoire, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, showcased their resilience to pull within 24-17 at the end of the first quarter.

Spain displayed their strength on both ends and held off the attack from the African team, as the game turned into a rout in the second half.

Spain next face Brazil on Monday, while Cote d’Ivoire take on Iran.