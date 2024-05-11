FIFA U-17 Women’s world Cup; Uganda stands very confident

Uganda’s women’s football team coach Sherly Botes has said she is confident her team can get a good result away to Zambia in the first leg of the third round of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Botes told Xinhua before the Ugandan team traveled on Friday morning that her team is very ready and prepared to perform well in Sunday’s match in Lusaka.

“We’ve had a good run in our preparations, and I’m pleased with the commitment and progress shown by the players. The friendly match we played early on Friday against a U-15 boys team has helped evaluate our strengths and areas for improvement,” added the coach.

Uganda beat Cameroon 4-2 on aggregate to qualify for the third round of the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The winner between Uganda and Zambia will advance to the final round and face the winner between Morocco and Algeria.

Kenya, Ethiopia, Burundi and Djibouti are the other teams from the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Zone that qualified for the third round.

Three African teams will qualify for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3.