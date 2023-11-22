FIFA World Cup African qualifying group standings

Following are the FIFA World Cup qualifying group standings in Africa after Tuesday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
Egypt 2 2 0 0 8 0 6
B. Faso 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
G. Bissau 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
S. Leone 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
Ethiopia 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
Djibouti 2 0 0 2 0 7 0
Group B
Senegal 2 1 1 0 4 0 4
Sudan 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
DR Congo 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
Togo 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
Mauritania 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
S. Sudan 2 0 1 1 0 4 1
Group C
Rwanda 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
S. Africa 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Nigeria 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Lesotho 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
Zimbabwe 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
Benin 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Group D
Cameroon 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
C. Verde 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
Libya 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Angola 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
Mauritius 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
Eswatini 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
Group E
Morocco 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Zambia 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
Niger 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Tanzania 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
Congo 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
– Eritrea withdrew
Group F
Cote d’Ivoire 2 2 0 0 11 0 6
Gabon 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
Kenya 2 1 0 1 6 2 3
Burundi 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
Gambia 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
Seychelles 2 0 0 2 0 14 0
Group G
Algeria 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
Botswana 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Guinea 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Uganda 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Mozambique 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
Somalia 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
Group H
Tunisia 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
E. Guinea 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
Namibia 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
Malawi 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Liberia 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
Sao Tome 2 0 0 2 0 6 0
Group I
Comoros 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
Mali 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
Madagascar 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
Ghana 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
C.A.R. 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
Chad 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States; four best-ranked runners-up go into play-offs and winners enter an inter-continental tournament, where six teams will compete for two finals places.