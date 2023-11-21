FIFA World Cup African qualifying standings

Following are the FIFA World Cup qualifying standings in Africa after Monday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
Egypt 2 2 0 0 8 0 6
G. Bissau 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
B. Faso 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Ethiopia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
S. Leone 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
Djibouti 2 0 0 2 0 7 0
Group F
Cote d’Ivoire 2 2 0 0 11 0 6
Gabon 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
Kenya 2 1 0 1 6 2 3
Burundi 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
Gambia 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
Seychelles 2 0 0 2 0 14 0
Group H
E. Guinea 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
Tunisia 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
Malawi 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Namibia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Liberia 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
Sao Tome 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
Group I
Mali 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
Comoros 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
Madagascar 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
Ghana 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
C.A.R. 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
Chad 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States; four best-ranked runners-up go into play-offs and the winners enter an inter-continental tournament, where six nations will compete for two finals places.