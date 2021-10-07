Financial institutions in Tema commemorates customer service week

Some financial institutions in Tema have kick- start the Annual Global Customer Week with lots of activities to help deepen and improve customer relationships.

Customer service week is an international celebration of the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers on daily basis. It is celebrated annually during the first week of October.

Stressing on the importance of this initiative, the Branch Manager of Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans, Mr Emmanuel Mensah Charway, explained that, it was an opportunity to get to interact and get feedback from their customers.

He said this, during an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tema and added that it was also a way to appreciate customers and to let them know that they mattered, because without them they would not be in existence.

Mr Charway said; “saying thank you to a customer who has stayed with you really matters, therefore I believe that the celebration is very important”.

He indicated that, at Sinapi, the celebration was not taken lightly, they have lined-up series of activities to address customer needs.

Mr Charway said, one major activity was interactions, which was taken to the doorsteps of the customers by their sales persons.

They gave out tokens in the form of souvenirs and also dressed to capture every customer and the kind of business they do. This they did to portray to their customers how good they felt about them.

“We believe in customer service, we are grateful to our loyal customers and we want to say thank you,” he said.

At the Opportunity International Savings and Loans, the Branch Manager, Mr Alexander Okpoti Oddoye, said “one of their hallmark was attention and service given to clients and it was something they don’t joke with”.

He added that, the celebration was not so much in the dressing and the funfair, but the action given to the customers.

He said throughout their branches, top management took the chairs of customer service officers to serve their clients, they went all out on the field to interact with clients, and to take feedbacks on their services, this was done not only on customer week celebration but intermittently.

He added that, the customer week celebration gave them the opportunity to improve on their services with clients, but basically their activity for the celebration was management involvement in customer service.

“We have relaxed a bit with the celebration to help with the observation of the COVID-19 protocols in order not to go overboard, but we still have plans for our customers,” he said.

He said, their cherished clients were much appreciated and the potential ones thinking to do business with them, were very much appreciated and their doors were always opened.

Some banks also marked the celebration by giving out appreciation messages to their clients through text messages, others displayed candies and some small chops to mark the celebration.