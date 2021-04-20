A blazing fire has burnt down the first floor of the administration block of the Asante Mampong Technical College of Education, destroying property worth thousands of Cedis.

Mr Bismarck Frimpong, the Internal Auditor of the College told the Ghana News Agency during a visit that the fire started at about 0820 hours from one of the 11 offices on the floor.

He said they quickly called the Ghana National Fire Service, but the fire which had then gotten out of hands spread through the block and destroyed several property.

Mr Frimpong said the affected offices contained important documents and valuable items such as certificates, students’ examination score marks and results, computers, chairs and tables, projectors, academic gowns, television sets and others.

He said the incident brought all academic activities to a halt, while the authorities met to find a solution to the problem.

Mr Frimpong called on public spirited Ghanaians and companies to support the college to rebuild the block to ensure smooth academic work.

Mr Suleman Alhassan, Asante Mampong Municipal Director of the Ghana National Fire Service told the GNA that it took the intervention of a combined team of fire fighters from the Asante Mampong, Ejura and Mamponteng to bring the fire under control.

He said the fire fighters were able to salvage the ground floor of the block, but all the 11 offices at the first floor, including; the office of the Principal and their contents were consumed by the fire.

The Municipal Commander stressed the need for the public to call the fire service immediately there was a fire outbreak instead of trying to put it off before calling for help from the Service.