Fire Service must own water source for fire fighting

Retired Fire Officer (RFO) Alhaji Jibril Nuhu has urged the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to own its source of water for fire fighting and not rely on the traditional sources of water.

He said it was crucial that the GNFS put up mechanised boreholes, overhead and underground water storage facilities at vantage points to harvest rainwater to enhance fire fighting.

RFO Alhaji Nuhu said this during a pull-out ceremony held in his honour following his retirement from active service.

He recounted some fond memories in the Service and urged young people in the Service to work hard and job satisfaction would come to them naturally.

The Retired Officer called for a decentralised fire training schools and colleges to encourage robust career progression.

e said the Service must also secure accreditation to run fire engineering courses for officers, public and private institutions as well as other countries.

He appealed for rescue appliances and general equipment to enhance the operations of the Service.

RFO Alhaji Nuhu was the Commander of the Greater Accra Regional Command and served as the Commander from 2021 to January 2023.

He was enlisted into the GNFS in 1989 and graduated as a sub-officer after 20 years.

He was admitted to the Fire Academy and Training School (FATS) for intake V cadet corps course.

During his tenure, he served in various capacities as the Regional Fire Commander, Oti, Deputy Regional Fire Commander, Volta, Regional Operations Manager Volta, Ho Municipal Fire Commander, Volta, District Fire Commander the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Fire Station, Regional Administrative Officer, Central, and Deputy Regional Administrative Officer, Central Region, among others.

RFO Alhaji Nuhu was an athlete in good standing, a middle distance/marathon runner for the GNFS.

He was the pioneer Regional Commander to establish operational, personnel and structural command of the GNFS, transformed the UCC Fire Station by initiating and ensuring the construction of appliance bay.

He ensured the rebuilding of the administration block, and office annex of the fire station, developed a strategic plan, Fire Code, and profile for the University fire station.

RFO Alhaji Nuhu secured utility vehicles for the UCC fire station to enhance performance and ensured the provision of modern and well-furnished fire accommodation for the Ho Municipal Fire Station.

He was described as a team leader and the only African fire officer among 12 participants who attended fire prevention techniques or administration courses in Japan, established collaboration with some tertiary institutions in the Volta Region, leading to the submission of a proposal for the Ho Technical University to run courses in basic fire safety.

RFO Alhaji Nuhu was a member of the Volta Regional Command team that established more than 10 fire stations within a year, expanding the fire cover of the region to over 90 per cent.

The team also expanded the Municipal Fire Station office, Dambai, to accommodate the regional headquarters.

He was said to have ensured structural transformation at the Regional Headquarters Accra; initiated the relocation of the Castle Fire Station to a new fire accommodation and was an award winner of the coveted Fire Safety Ambassador Award 2022 in Osha.

RFO Alhaji Nuhu during his tenure in Accra ensured the completion of two modern fire stations, and activated in-service training at the station level.

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Julius Kuunuor Aalebkure, in a speech read on his behalf by Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO), Fany Simpson, commended Alhaji Jibril for the services he rendered to the GNFS and the country over the years.

He recounted some of his achievements and entreated personnel at the Greater Accra Regional Command to extend the same courtesy to his successor.

Ms Elizabeth Sackey, the Mayor of Accra, representing the Greater Accra Regional Minister, congratulated RFO Alhaji Nuhu for serving the nation and retiring successfully and prayed that God protected and kept strengthening him as he went on pension.