Firearm Found in OKESS Dormitory Leads to Student, Stepfather’s Arrest

A Form Two student at Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) and his stepfather are facing police investigation after a routine dormitory search uncovered a locally manufactured firearm on May 14.

School authorities discovered the weapon during a 9:30 a.m. inspection, immediately detaining the 16-year-old student. During police interrogation, the minor identified his stepfather, Daniel Owusu Baafi, as the firearm’s owner, prompting Baafi’s arrest the following day.

Ashanti Regional Police spokesperson DSP Godwin Ahianyo confirmed both suspects were released on enquiry bail but must report back to Tafo Pankrono Divisional Command on May 19 as investigations continue. The incident has raised concerns about weapon accessibility in educational environments.